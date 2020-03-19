Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.64.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.58. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 15,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$43,904.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,102,003.69. Insiders have acquired a total of 110,831 shares of company stock valued at $172,168 in the last three months.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

