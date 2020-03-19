Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,212,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $765.92 per share, with a total value of $31,402.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,382 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $310.94 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.40 and a 12-month high of $915.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $677.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.16. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 76.74%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.