Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,772 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

