Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.17.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

