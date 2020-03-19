Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,671 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FirstCash by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

