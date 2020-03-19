Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELP opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Paranaense de Energia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

