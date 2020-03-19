Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,802,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 452,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 210,650 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 393,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $5,202,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMI stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $884.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

