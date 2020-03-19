Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,028 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

