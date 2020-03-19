Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,119 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Umpqua worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

