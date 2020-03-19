Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Harsco worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $481.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

