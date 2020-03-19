Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth $695,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

EBS opened at $55.59 on Thursday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at $995,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,786,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $6,844,641. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

