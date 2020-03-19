Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

FCN opened at $131.69 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

