Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,616 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

