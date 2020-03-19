Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Envista traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 23128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,045,000 after buying an additional 2,559,620 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,911,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after buying an additional 2,131,429 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,862,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,844,000 after buying an additional 572,651 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,913,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,244,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Envista Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

