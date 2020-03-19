EOG Resources Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. SunTrust Banks cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.81.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $447,634,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

