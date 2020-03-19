Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equitable traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 80291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQH. ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,000.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,975 shares of company stock valued at $842,581. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.