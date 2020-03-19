Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NYSE CFR opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $22,989,911,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $50,925,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after acquiring an additional 442,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 347,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,438,000 after acquiring an additional 229,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

