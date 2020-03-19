Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded to Buy at Pi Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$19.25. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.72.

ERO opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $931.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

