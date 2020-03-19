eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in eXp World by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $538.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 4.04. eXp World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.80 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

