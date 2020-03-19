Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.44.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

