Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Falcon Minerals worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLMN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 194,333 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60,230 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLMN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLMN stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Falcon Minerals Corp has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.73%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 174.19%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

