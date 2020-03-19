Financial Contrast: Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) versus TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Union Bankshares and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A TowneBank 0 2 0 0 2.00

TowneBank has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.20%. Given TowneBank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 16.33% 15.43% 1.31% TowneBank 20.61% 8.69% 1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Union Bankshares and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $41.65 million 2.11 $10.60 million N/A N/A TowneBank $673.41 million 1.94 $138.78 million $1.93 9.30

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TowneBank pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and TowneBank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TowneBank beats Union Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides and commercial real estate loans; consumer loans; and municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; and residential real estate loans. In addition, it offers small business administration guaranteed, and residential construction and mortgage loans; online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services and cards; debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; home improvement loans and overdraft checking facility against preauthorized lines of credit; customer repurchase agreement sweeps; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. The company operates 18 banking offices, 2 loan centers, and various ATMs. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, cash management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, travel, and vehicle insurance services; medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 27, 2019, it operated 41 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

