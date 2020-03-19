Financial Survey: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) vs. National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 6.72% 18.66% 4.37% National Retail Properties 43.34% 7.70% 3.95%

Dividends

The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. The GEO Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The GEO Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and National Retail Properties has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of National Retail Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The GEO Group and National Retail Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A National Retail Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50

National Retail Properties has a consensus price target of $61.17, indicating a potential upside of 131.69%. Given National Retail Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The GEO Group and National Retail Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.58 $166.60 million $2.75 4.32 National Retail Properties $670.49 million 6.76 $299.18 million $2.76 9.57

National Retail Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The GEO Group. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats The GEO Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.