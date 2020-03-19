First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BUSE. TheStreet lowered First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $952.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $71,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,366.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $33,440.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

