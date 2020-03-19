First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

FMBI opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.23.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

