First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 203.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

