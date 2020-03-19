FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of FirstService worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $19,202,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 193,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 98,038 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FirstService by 288.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,198 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSV. BidaskClub cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $71.10 on Thursday. FirstService Corp has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

