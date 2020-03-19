Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five Below traded as low as $52.82 and last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 1319225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.22.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.78.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

