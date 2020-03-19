Fmr LLC Buys 1,714 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 171,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

