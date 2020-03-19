Fmr LLC Grows Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Park National by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth $163,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $87.91 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Oneill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.98 per share, with a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $52,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

