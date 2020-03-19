Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 505.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 57,044 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

