Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45.

