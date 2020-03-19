Fmr LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

