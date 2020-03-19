Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,730 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

