Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 8,017 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE NNN opened at $26.40 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.