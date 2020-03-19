Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

