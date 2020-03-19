Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,960,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 181,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,007,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 825,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1569 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.