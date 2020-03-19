Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.06%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.02%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

