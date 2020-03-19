Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 253,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,465,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,124,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

NYSE AMCR opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.