Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.