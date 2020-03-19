Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.45% of Ameresco worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 82,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ameresco from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.09. Ameresco Inc has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.13%. Analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

