Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after buying an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 982,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,836,000 after acquiring an additional 647,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,019,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.41.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 15,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $1,689,158.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,392,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,109 shares of company stock worth $71,663,260 over the last three months.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $118.71 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

