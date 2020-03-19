Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.23% of Ardmore Shipping worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after buying an additional 44,441 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 632,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 295,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 33,803 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 98,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 413,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of ASC opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.43%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

