Franz Fehrenbach Acquires 1,400 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stock

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LIN stock opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day moving average of $201.17.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

