FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Artesian Resources Co. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Artesian Resources in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Artesian Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $311.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2496 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

