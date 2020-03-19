FY2020 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALB. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,479,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

