FY2020 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

B&G Foods stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.58.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in B&G Foods by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

