FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Raised by G.Research

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Analysts at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). G.Research also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

NBRV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

NBRV opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $569.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.96% and a negative net margin of 872.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 33,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

