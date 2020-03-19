GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

GCP stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.96.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

