GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €21.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.47 ($30.78).

ETR:G1A opened at €14.53 ($16.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.04.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

